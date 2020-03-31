Daily Journal staff report
BOURBONNAIS — Special Olympics Illinois recently awarded the Bourbonnais Police Department with a gold medal for its “Outstanding Financial Support to the 2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.”
This is the sixth consecutive year Bourbonnais police have received this honor, which recognizes the department for raising more than $15,000 annually.
Bourbonnais police ranked 33rd out of a total 125 departments for raising more than $24,000 in 2019 benefiting Special Olympics Illinois athletes.
Bourbonnais police participate in and promote Special Olympics Illinois fundraising events throughout the year such as the Polar Plunge, Dunkin’ Donuts Cop on a Rooftop, Culver’s ButterBurgers and Badges, Texas Roadhouse Benefit Lunch, Law Enforcement Torch Run and additionally partner with the Bourbonnais Elementary School District No. 53. All events collect funds to contribute to Special Olympics Illinois.
“We really want to thank the community for this award,” Deputy Chief of Police Dave Anderson said. “We couldn’t achieve this without their support. The Bourbonnais Police Department appreciates everyone who comes out and helps us raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Illinois.”
Chief Jim Phelps added, “We are proud of our team and community for once again receiving the gold medal award. It’s an honor for the Bourbonnais Police Department to help this wonderful cause.”
The “Brrrbonnais Police Department” team kicked off its 2020 Special Olympics Illinois support March 7 with the Polar Plunge at Manteno Lake where the team raised $4,100. Funds raised placed their team within the top 10 highest-earning teams in Illinois.
School Resource Officer Travis Garcia was additionally ranked the fourth-highest top individual earner in Illinois raising $1,680.
The department is planning to participate in the Flame of Hope for the Law Enforcement Torch Run on June 10.
Special Olympics Illinois provides year-round training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community.
