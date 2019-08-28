The city of Kankakee’s Firefighter’s Pension Fund will hold a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the first-floor meeting room of the Kankakee Train depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee.
The meeting is regarding pension applications. For more information, call the city clerk’s office at 815-933-0480.
