With help once again from dozens of volunteers and donations from local businesses and organizations, founder of local nonprofit Project Headspace and Timing, Eric Peterson, was able to deliver nearly 300 care packages, one for each law enforcement officer in Kankakee County, for the second time in 2022.

The first delivery in January 2022 came about in an effort to show support to local law enforcement and first responders shortly after the Dec. 29, 2021, shooting that took the life of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and injured Bradley Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

The second delivery came Dec. 29, 2022, on the one-year anniversary of the tragic event.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

