...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1/2 NM.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Wilmette
Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
1 of 4
Bradley Police Lt. Phil Trudeau thanks community volunteers for the care package delivery in the roll call room of the Bradley Police Department last Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the passing of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and injury of Sgt. Tyler Bailey.
Nic Smith, right, an U.S. Army veteran of Clifton, hands care packages to Eric Peterson, Army veteran and founder of local nonprofit Project Headspace and Timing, as they deliver one box for each Bradley Police officer last Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the passing of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and injury of Sgt. Tyler Bailey.
Bradley Sgt. Tyler Bailey, second from left, arrives to help with the delivery of care packages to the Bradley Police Department Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the passing of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and injury of Sgt. Bailey.
Care packages colored with uplifting messages are delivered to the Bradley Police Department Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the passing of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and injury of Sgt. Tyler Bailey.
Bradley Police Lt. Phil Trudeau thanks community volunteers for the care package delivery in the roll call room of the Bradley Police Department last Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the passing of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and injury of Sgt. Tyler Bailey.
Nic Smith, right, an U.S. Army veteran of Clifton, hands care packages to Eric Peterson, Army veteran and founder of local nonprofit Project Headspace and Timing, as they deliver one box for each Bradley Police officer last Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the passing of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and injury of Sgt. Tyler Bailey.
Bradley Sgt. Tyler Bailey, second from left, arrives to help with the delivery of care packages to the Bradley Police Department Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the passing of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and injury of Sgt. Bailey.
Care packages colored with uplifting messages are delivered to the Bradley Police Department Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the passing of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and injury of Sgt. Tyler Bailey.
With help once again from dozens of volunteers and donations from local businesses and organizations, founder of local nonprofit Project Headspace and Timing, Eric Peterson, was able to deliver nearly 300 care packages, one for each law enforcement officer in Kankakee County, for the second time in 2022.
The first delivery in January 2022 came about in an effort to show support to local law enforcement and first responders shortly after the Dec. 29, 2021, shooting that took the life of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and injured Bradley Sgt. Tyler Bailey.
The second delivery came Dec. 29, 2022, on the one-year anniversary of the tragic event.
“To anyone that has ever lost a member of their team, or had a teammate seriously injured, you can understand the importance of the anniversary of the date it happened,” Peterson said.
“The purpose was not to try to mask the pain … but to remind those that made the decision to wear that uniform, why they wear it.”
Accompanying Peterson and volunteers for the delivery last Thursday was Bailey and his wife, Sydney, who were greeted happily by officers and Lt. Phil Trudeau.
Trudeau spoke on how fortunate the department is to have Bailey back and how meaningful it is to feel supported by the community.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.