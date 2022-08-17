Mendler
MOMENCE — About 300 teachers from Momence, St. Anne and Grant Park school districts gathered Tuesday to hear author, motivational speaker and former teacher Brian Mendler talk about how to engage hard-to-reach students.

Drawing on his own experience as a “problem” student and overcoming his addiction to gambling and drugs, Mendler, from Rochester, NY, presented to a full auditorium of teachers at Momence Community High School.

Mendler has been clean and in addiction recovery for nearly 21 years, he said.

