KANKAKEE — Employers may have squirmed in their seats when the keynote speaker at Wednesday’s Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner made the following proclamation:
Employers are no longer in control of the workforce. Workers are.
“It’s a different world right now,” Patrick Dolan said after the conclusion of his speech at the chamber’s annual dinner meeting at the Knights of Columbus banquet hall in downtown Kankakee. “It might not go back to what it was. I believe we are going to be in this pattern for years to come.”
The “pattern” Dolan referred to was one in which employers cannot fill job vacancies. There are thousands of available jobs in Kankakee County as well as the surrounding counties, but those out of work do not appear to be in any rush to seek those positions.
An area developer for Express Employment Professionals, the largest franchised staffing company in the world, Dolan noted there are some 11 million job openings in the United States.
“There is a worker shortage. The issue going forward for employers seeking workers is how do you become an ‘employer of choice?’ How do you reach that status?”
Being on the wrong end of that status could lead to a business no longer being a viable entity and eventually going out of business, he noted.
Dolan, of Chicago, noted the national “quit rate” — workers who voluntarily leave their jobs over a certain period of time — in September was 4.4 million. In October, the number “dropped” to 4.2 million.
Adding to that the ranks of those leaving their jobs are baby boomers — people born between 1945 and 1965. In the latter parts of their careers, many have decided to leave the workforce earlier than planned.
Baby boomers began leaving the workforce in 2002, but their exit dramatically slowed due to the “Great Recession,” which began in December 2007 and lasted until June 2009.
While workers and employers have been in this state of flux since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the United States in March 2020, this was a situation which was well underway even before the general public ever heard of the coronavirus.
Just after Dolan stepped behind the podium at Wednesday’s dinner meeting, he asked how many business people in the room of about 200 had job openings which needed to be filled. The vast majority of hand shots up.
He then asked how many of these individuals had become frustrated with their plight to get the vacancies filled? Many hands were again raised.
“It’s an incredible power shift. Workers have all the power,” he said.
One of the areas where workers are flexing their power is working remotely, meaning working from home.
“Many workers got a taste of it and liked it,” Dolan said. “They can sit around in pajamas. They liked it, and it was working.”
Now as the millennial generation — those born between 1981 and 1996 and now in the 25 to 40 age group — has become the dominant force of the workforce employers must rethink how they motivate and inspire.
This group, he said, is not necessarily driven by money but rather time away from work.
And if the people do not want to work, he said, business and industry will once again be forced to innovate, meaning finding ways to conduct business with fewer employees.
