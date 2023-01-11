I-57 construction (copy)

Interstate 57 through Kankakee will close overnight tonight.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The southbound Interstate 57 through Kankakee will close overnight tonight, weather permitting, to accommodate road repairs near Grinnell Road, according to a press release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The road will close between the Illinois 50 interchange (exit 315) and the U.S. 45/52 interchange (exit 308) at 8 p.m. tonight and will reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday.

A posted detour for southbound I-57 will direct motorists to use Illinois 50 and U.S. 45/52 to connect back to I-57.

