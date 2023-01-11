...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected. For
the Gale Watch, north winds to 35 kt and significant waves to
8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to noon CST
Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through
late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
Weather Alert
Interstate 57 through Kankakee will close overnight tonight.
KANKAKEE — The southbound Interstate 57 through Kankakee will close overnight tonight, weather permitting, to accommodate road repairs near Grinnell Road, according to a press release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The road will close between the Illinois 50 interchange (exit 315) and the U.S. 45/52 interchange (exit 308) at 8 p.m. tonight and will reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday.
A posted detour for southbound I-57 will direct motorists to use Illinois 50 and U.S. 45/52 to connect back to I-57.
If there is weather interference, the work will be rescheduled for overnight Thursday, according to IDOT.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for slow and stopped traffic, IDOT said in the release.
IDOT recommends considering use of alternate routes and encourages drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 3 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict3. View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.
