KANKAKEE — The southbound Interstate 57 through Kankakee will close overnight, weather permitting, for three nights beginning Tuesday to accommodate shoulder repairs, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The road will be closed between the U.S. Route 45/52 interchange (exit 308) and the Illinois Route 50 interchange (exit 315).
I-57 will close at 8 p.m. each night and will reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning. A posted detour for I-57 will direct motorists to use Illinois Route 50 and U.S. Route 45/52.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.
For IDOT District 3 updates on Twitter, follow @IDOTDistrict3. View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.