Interstate 57 through Kankakee will close overnight for three nights.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The southbound Interstate 57 through Kankakee will close overnight, weather permitting, for three nights beginning Tuesday to accommodate shoulder repairs, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The road will be closed between the U.S. Route 45/52 interchange (exit 308) and the Illinois Route 50 interchange (exit 315).

I-57 will close at 8 p.m. each night and will reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning. A posted detour for I-57 will direct motorists to use Illinois Route 50 and U.S. Route 45/52.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

