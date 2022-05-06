KANKAKEE — The Sons of Italy Lodge in Kankakee voted to donate $4,000 to various charities at the group’s recent meeting.
The lodge usually makes charitable bequests during the Christmas season, but it did not get a chance to do that as meetings and activities were postponed because of COVID.
The group decided to fund two scholarships and make four $500 donations to local nonprofit agencies.
Funded were:
• A $1,000 scholarship for a student at Kankakee Community College. The preference is to make the award to a student of Italian descent. The recipient is selected by KCC.
• A $1,000 scholarship through the Sons of Italy Grand Lodge for the state. The winner is selected in competition with other lodges.
• $500 for Catholic Charities, which has numerous activities in Kankakee County, including fighting elder abuse.
• $500 for The Salvation Army in Kankakee County. The Salvation Army fights homelessness and provides food to those in need.
• $500 to All God’s Children Must Have Shoes, a program of the Kankakee Kiwanis Club that gives shoes to more than 200 children in need in the Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais school districts at the Christmas season.
• $500 to Blessings in a Backpack, which sends food home for the weekend for selected students in need in the area. The program serves more than 300 students.
The Sons of Italy raises funds annually through a Dinner Dance gala in the spring and a spaghetti dinner in the fall. Neither of those events were held in 2021, again because of COVID, but the group felt it important that money left over from past years would benefit the area.
Most of these charities were groups the Sons of Italy has supported in the past. They have donated to scholarships, Catholic Charities, The Salvation Army and the shoe program in the past.
The current president of the local lodge is attorney Emile Capriotti.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.