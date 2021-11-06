MOMENCE — The son of Delfina Lopez Alvarado has been charged with her death on Aug. 24, according to court records.
Guadalupe Alvarado, 29, has been preliminarily charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He will be arraigned Nov. 22, according to court records.
Momence police were dispatched to Delfina’s home in the 400 block of Hill Street in Momence after someone in the home called 911, police said. They said they found the 57-year-old Delfina had been shot.
The preliminary cause of her death is a gunshot wound, according to the Kankakee County Coroner’s office.
Guadalupe Alvarado has been in custody since Aug. 27, charged with armed violence in regards to his mother’s death, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said. Guadalupe’s bond was set at $150,000 in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.