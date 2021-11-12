KANKAKEE — The 27-year-old son of a Kankakee woman slain Thursday morning has been arrested in her death.
Police say Devail A. Bryant, Kankakee, the eldest son of 46-year-old Tomina D. Green, shot and killed his mother sometime early Thursday at her residence in the 800 block of South Dearborn Avenue in Kankakee.
Bryant is not expected to be charged today as the Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office had not reviewed the case file as of 9:15 a.m. today. Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe said charges would likely be filed Saturday morning at the bond court held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.
Following the Thursday incident, Bryant went to the Kankakee Police Department in downtown Kankakee and turned himself into police, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.
Upon explaining to police what had transpired, police officers went into the residence and found Green, Passwater said.
Kankakee police noted Bryant did not live with his mother. The circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been released.
