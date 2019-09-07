You are hearing the voice … and have been for years. Sometimes you are driving in your car and suddenly, the voice is talking to you. At other times, while watching your favorite television show, the voice will share a piece of important information, usually speaking on behalf of others.
Your kids hear the voice, too. It speaks into their heads while playing video games or while watching their favorite television program.
Over the last few years, you have been hearing the voice with increasing regularity. Counseling will not help, as the voice is real and not a figment of your imagination. Regardless of where you think the voice might be originating, it is much closer than you think.
The voices you hear in commercials, public service announcements, telephone answering machines and video games are of men and women who are part of the voice-over industry. It can be a lucrative profession if you have the right training, and contrary to popular belief, it has very little to do with having the “right voice.” The voice next door has a name. His friends call him Bill, and his clients call him one of the best and most reliable voice-over talents in the world. The voice next door is Bill DeWees.
I pulled into the driveway of the studio, and it wasn’t what you might expect. Bill lives in a beautiful home in Bourbonnais, and when he leaves for work each morning, he pours a cup of coffee and walks down the stairs to his studio. When I say the voice is next door, it is. DeWees is a resident of Kankakee County and has created a voice-over business dynasty from his basement recording studio and dynasty isn’t an exaggeration.
The voice is right around the corner … but heard all around the world.
As I sat with Bill in his studio, I realized it was high tech but seemed simple. He has a state-of-the-art voice booth, a microphone and a couple of computers. I also could not help but notice the pool table, five guitars and an electronic drum set.
DeWees saw my eyes looking at the rack of five guitars.
“You know, every time I buy a new guitar, Vickie asks me how many I can play at one time. Can you believe it?” He smiles and shrugs. “Who can have only one guitar?”
“How’d you get started on this journey?” I asked.
“Growing up in Lancaster, Ohio, I always knew I’d be in the broadcasting business. From junior high and earlier, I’d listen to radio and analyze how it was programmed. During the day, I’d listen to WNCI in Columbus but at night I’d listen to WLS and WCFL in Chicago. Radio was and still is my passion.”
DeWees attended Mount Vernon Nazarene University and majored in communication. He helped found and launch their first campus radio station.
“I graduated in 1981 and began immediately working in radio, and at the age of 23, became program director for Salem owned, WFRD in Columbus, Ohio. When I began, WFRD had a .5 percent market share of the listening audience and 18 months later we owned 2.6 percent.”
DeWees smiled. “That was a monumental achievement.”
Fast forward 10 years…
DeWees and his wife, Vicki, moved to Bourbonnais, where Bill had accepted a position at Olivet Nazarene University, where he served as morning on-air host on WONU 89.7 FM and served as station manager. He enjoyed life at ONU but when it was time to move on, he did. He decided he’d get out of radio and try to find higher income in sales … but the draw back to broadcasting was overwhelming. DeWees was “downsized” from a lucrative sales position and found himself for the first time, out of work and with few options.
“I knew there were opportunities in voice-over but had no training in how to find jobs. Really, voice-over was our Hail Mary pass for survival. We cleared out a spot in my bedroom closet, bought a microphone and started searching for jobs. There was no formal training on how to find jobs. You needed an agent. I didn’t have one. I needed a voice-over resume and probably needed to be in New York or LA. I had a radio resume. It may seem similar, but it’s not. So, I started calling companies that used voice-over for commercials and began pitching myself. It was a frightening experience, but I paid my way through college selling books door-to-door and I leaned on that experience to carry me through, and it did.”
Today, DeWees has more work than he can handle, and you hear his voice often. Amazon, Walmart, Ryder Trucks, Brinks, Edward Life Sciences, just to name a few. His voice can be heard on large company telephone systems and in the training programs of the largest and most successful organizations in the world. The voice next door can also be heard on Play Station’s Mission to Mars and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon. He is currently doing the English dubbing of a Spanish documentary. In fact, almost 25 percent of his voice-over work is now heard in Europe. DeWees is one of the most successful voice talents in the world today. United Airlines, Fox, NBC Universal, Toyota … the biggest brands in the world rely on the talent working out of his basement studio in Kankakee County to influence customers and clients all over the globe.
The other half of Bill’s dynasty …
There is the adage that says, “Those who can, do … and those who can’t, teach!” That is not applicable to DeWees. The voice next door is wildly successful at both. His success, experience and reputation has helped him create the most successful voice-over training programs in the world. Yes, he is training his competition, but its not his nature to worry about it or to be selfish. DeWees loves the industry and is actively training the next generation of artists. And it’s a family affair. His wife heads the administration of his training business, and his son, Tyler, is a trained audio engineer and provides technical support to those working through his dad’s training program. A daughter, Mallory, provides the administration for the voice-over business and is building her own successful voice-over franchise.
Now you know who the voice is and where it originates. Like me, you probably thought it came from an elaborate, plush studio in Hollywood or New York City, surrounded by dozens of engineers hovering over massive reel-to-reel recording devices … but no.
The voice is our very own, Bill DeWees, who is … The voice next door
