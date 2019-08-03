He made an indelible mark on the Michigan sports world. He was a world-class and celebrated high school football star and wrestler. He was highly recruited across the nation, but Michigan State had one of the most renown wrestling programs and, so, that was his choice.
Friends say of him the statue of the Spartan on the Michigan State Campus was modeled after him, and others say the statue doesn’t have enough muscle to be him. You might not know him by name, but Bradley businessman and Bourbonnais resident Jeff Hersha is the “All-American living next door.”
If you visited the Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders restaurant on Kennedy Drive, you’ve probably met him. He’s the big guy wearing the red apron and the big, toothy grin. He seems kind and gentle, but don’t let that fool you. If he ever asks you join him on a wrestling mat, turn and get as far away from him as you can.
Here’s what you don’t know. As a student at Battle Creek Central High School, Hersha was one of the most celebrated athletes in the history of Battle Creek and quite possibly the state of Michigan. His name dominated the local sports pages and often made national news. And like most superstars, Hersha was recognized in public. Years later, a friend, Dan Labrecque, said, “He was larger than life. Idolized by the community but was also the nicest guy in the school. It never went to his head.”
Hersha was named to the Michigan All-State high school wrestling team, and would easily have done the same in football, but an injury kept him from the first three games of the season. In wrestling, in order to make room for a friend on the squad, Hersha voluntarily wrestled up in weight class, meaning he’d be forced to wrestle athletes much heavier. In order to make the weight, on some days, he drank as much water and juice needed before getting on the scale, barely making weight.
“I guess it was something that was never done before and or after on the state level.” Hersha shared.
“How’d you do?” I asked.
“Oh, well, I won state,” he responded with an “aw shucks” kind of smile.
Hersha went on to excel in college wrestling. The All-American next door dominated the Big Ten Conference, was voted by his teammates as most valuable and was elected by his peers as team captain. He also was named the most outstanding wrestler in 1976 at the Penn State University Tournament. His accomplishments during his college career are too numerous to mention.
Life after the spotlight
Hersha graduated from Michigan State and moved on. His competitive spirit moved on with him, as he learned to water ski and began competing in barefoot skiing events. Just as in wrestling, he excelled and began doing professional shows in tourist venues. It was a sport he loved but could not make a living at it, so he gave it up for business.
He and his new wife, Angie, bought a tough bar with a bad reputation, beginning his business career.
Jeff says, “It took six months to clean up the crowd, but we got it done and it became a clean place for polite company to enjoy … but control in a bar is always a work in progress.”
As Jeff and Angie started the family and the first of their three kids was born, they decided that maybe the bar hours were not conducive to family life, so they began looking around.
He and a couple of investors decided to open the first of several Mancino’s shops and headed to Champaign to look around. They found a place or two that suited their needs and headed back to Michigan, stopping at Interstate 57’s exit 315 for gas. They found a visitor’s center at the Shell Station and began collecting brochures. A charming young woman came out of a backroom wearing a sweatshirt and jeans and said, “We are closed, but is there anything I can do for you? My name is Connie … Connie Licon.”
They shook hands, and Jeff told Licon they just got off the interstate for gas and had been scouting locations in Champaign for their new venture. The wheels started turning in Licon’s head, and she invited them to sit down and then sold them on the virtues and opportunities of opening a business in Kankakee County. (If you are a Mancino’s fan, thank Connie Licon.)
Jeff and his investors opened their first Mancino’s in 1985 on Route 50 across the parking lot from the old Walmart (now Hobby Lobby), and business boomed. They planned for a large and successful opening, but they sold out of food in the first three days and had to close on the fourth.
As business grew, they opened their second location on Kennedy Drive and the people came. The problem was that too many of them looked familiar. The new location was drawing business from the original location, as well as bringing in new business. Around the same time, the opportunity arose for Jeff and Angie to buy out their partners. They put together everything they could and did. It was a dream come true for them, that would unfortunately turn into a nightmare.
Sept. 11, 2001
“The world changed on that day and our business with it. We closed early and when we reopened the following day, the business had slowed, as it had almost everywhere, but it didn’t come back to us,” Jeff said. It seemed that was only the beginning of the bad news. Soon after, the news came that Walmart was closing in our center and moving to a new location. “Walmart brought thousands of customers a day into our shopping area and when Walmart moved, the customers moved with them.”
Jeff continued: “The next 10 years were dark. We were defrauded out of a large sum of money when a local payroll service closed and failed to pay the taxes, they collected from us. We had to pay them all over again and the IRS wasn’t patient.”
Just as the business was beginning to recover the Great Recession of 2008 arrived. Many businesses under these circumstances might have closed their doors, but Jeff’s history of winning in athletics prohibited him from giving up. He lived by the mantra, “Failure is not an option.” What did he do? He sold his house and put it all back into his business.
“It was a struggle, but today, business is great, and we are thriving. We could have given up, but we didn’t.”
Jeff credits much or their success to the hard work of Angie and the entire team.
“We’ve developed an organizational culture of doing our best and never giving up. We are heavily invested in our community and make donations to help community kids and other important events that totals over ten thousand dollars annually. We work hard and care about each other. We invest in our community and make a great, tasty product. That’s our winning combination.”
The All-American next door says with a smile. “I love my teammates and our customers.”
You never know who lives next door unless you ask. Our community is blessed with great people, with diverse backgrounds and a wide variety of achievements. You now know the backstory to the sandwich-maker in the red apron with the big smile. He redefined high school and college wrestling in the Michigan.
And oh, by the way … the All-American next door … he makes a great sandwich.
