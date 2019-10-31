While the calendar says it’s still October, today’s weather forecast would lead one to believe winter already has arrived.
The temperatures will not climb out of the 30s today, and snow is predicted, especially in the late afternoon and early evening hours when trick or treating would normally take place.
Some area towns have adjusted their trick or treating schedules as a result. As of late last night, at least 10 communities have postponed the planned goodie grab until Friday or Saturday. Here is an updated schedule. If other changes occur today, the information will be posted to daily-journal.com.
Trick or Treat hours (All hours are for Thursday, unless otherwise stated.)
Aroma Park: 4 to 7 p.m.
Beecher: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Bonfield: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday
Bourbonnais: 5 to 7 p.m.
Bradley: 5 to 7 p.m.
Buckingham: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday
Braidwood: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday
Chebanse: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday
Clifton: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
Dwight: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday
Gilman: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday
Grant Park: 4 to 7 p.m.
Herscher: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday
Kankakee: 5 to 7 p.m.
Manteno: 5 to 7 p.m.
Momence: 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Peotone: 4 to 7 p.m.
St. Anne: 5 to 7 pm. Friday
Sheldon: 5 to 7 p.m.
Watseka: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday
Wilmington: 4:30 to 7 p.m.
