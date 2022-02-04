Republic Services residential collections services routes have continued to be suspended "due to the safety of both our employees and the communities that we serve, closures of landfills, and from the winter snowstorm and hazardous road conditions within the State of Illinois," the company said in a news release.
Republic said it was forced to discontinue operations on Wednesday and Thursday as the snow fell but said it expected to resume normal service on Friday. As of this morning, the company's website showed it was prepared to move forward with removal operations today.
Saturday routes would operate as normal as well. For Wednesday and Thursday customers, service will resume on the next scheduled service.
In the news release, the company said all routes will operate a double pick up the following week beginning Feb. 9 for Wednesday and Thursday routes.
A double pick-up means haulers will allow for the missed amount of normal collection to accommodate the canceled service for curbside recycling, regular trash pick-up and heavy trash.
