KANKAKEE — Several parents and teachers in Kankakee School District 111 spoke in favor of continuing remote and hybrid learning options into next school year during the public comment portion of Monday’s school board meeting.
Meanwhile, the majority of parents that have responded so far to the district’s surveys for next school year said they want in-person learning.
For Kankakee High School, the district is planning to offer students three options: a traditional-like schedule (with four regular, in-person school days and one flexible day per week), a hybrid schedule or a fully remote schedule.
Superintendent Genevra Walters said specific plans are still being worked out for the elementary buildings; she hopes to have answers for what next school year will look like for K-8 schools by April 1.
Out of 938 parents of elementary and junior high students that have responded to the survey so far, 637 said they want in-person learning, 212 said they want hybrid learning and 89 said they want fully remote learning.
Out of 911 parents of high school students that have responded so far, 518 said they want the traditional-like schedule, 259 said they want hybrid learning and 134 said they want fully remote learning.
Felice Hybert, assistant superintendent of curriculum, said the district is planning to give options next school year because “one size does not fit all,” noting the differing responses on the survey.
“We want to design so we can meet the needs of all of our families and students in the community,” Hybert said.
Walters said some families feel very strongly that school should go back to the way it was before the pandemic.
“It’s understandable, because there are students who really need to be face-to-face with teachers, but there are children that are doing better [on remote or hybrid],” Walters said.
Walters also clarified why parents are being asked to contact principals to request more in-person class time now that CDC guidelines on social distancing in schools have been reduced to between 3 and 6 feet.
She said schools will be able to let more students into the buildings at a time, but principals decide scheduling because they have the best understanding of spacing from classroom to classroom.
“One classroom may be able to take up to 20 students with social distancing, and another classroom may be able to take 15,” she explained. “With almost 300 classrooms across the district, there’s no way I could make that decision by classroom.”
Stacy Burkhammer, parent of a seventh grader, said her daughter has excelled in remote learning, and she asked the board to extend the remote option into next school year.
“I’m speaking of a child who came from F’s and C’s to A’s and B’s,” she said. “I’m very proud of her, her focus, her responsibility. She sets that time to get up and get on, takes her breaks in between classes, and she stays on every day faithfully from 9 until 3 … I’ve seen a growth in her I hadn’t seen before.”
Jeannie Beland, parent of an eighth grader, said her son is autistic and used to have frequent meltdowns during school; now, on hybrid learning, he comes to school once a week and no longer has anxiety around school.
“He’s always been an A-student because he is very bright, but the quality of his work has increased,” she said. “I couldn’t be prouder of him.”
Rachel Jordan, sixth grade teacher at King Middle School and parent of a student at Kennedy Middle School, said she believes parents should be able to choose which learning option is best.
She noted that she was skeptical when remote learning began last March. Now, she has found quiet students are speaking up in the online chat, while others who were easily distracted in school are able to set up a quiet place at home to focus.
“I was surprised to find that while some students really struggled with the transition, others of them really shone in that remote environment,” Jordan said. “Right now about a third of my students are fully remote, and we’ve really created a classroom community.”
Evelyn Barnes, sixth grade teacher at King, also said she was an advocate for offering remote and hybrid learning options.
“What I’ve seen from students who struggled in the traditional setting is a place of comfort and opportunity to grow… It’s not for everyone, but we are here to meet the needs of all of our students.”
