KANKAKEE — The issue is clear, but the solution is much more out of focus.
Faced with escalating crime in Kankakee, the Kankakee City Council met for more than three hours during a rare special council meeting Tuesday to address community violence and learned the police department is implementing new strategies in the hopes of getting a firm grip on the problem.
But community involvement repeatedly came back as the best way to fight against unlawful people.
While ideas and concepts were discussed — including installation of Ring camera systems, more police foot patrols, reorganizing police shifts and implementing new special police units — the root solution seemed to return to community involvement.
“This is not a police problem, but our problem,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe stated in his public comment prior to the meeting.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all public comments were submitted in written form and Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong read them during the meeting livestreamed on multiple platforms.
Rowe, a Kankakee resident, noted it takes courage for a community to reduce violence. Therefore, he said, the “community must come forward. We must refuse to be held hostage in our homes.”
The violence issue has been heightening in recent months in Kankakee as the city just recorded its sixth homicide of the year and police receive nearly daily reports of shots fired. The police department has noted much of these incidents can be laid at the feet of gang activity.
However, the community is not as interested in why it is happening, but how can it be stopped.
A resident described the city as being in a state of emergency and the city must respond appropriately. The resident said the time for action was two years ago when problems became more frequent. The resident suggested fines or community services for parents who are not being responsible when it comes to their children.
Police Chief Frank Kosman said the force is working on multiple fronts in an effort to cut into these issues.
He and Deputy Chief Willie Hunt noted a Crime Response Unit is being formed to focus on the greatest police needs of that particular day. Key personnel, including Lt. Mike Sneed, will be reassigned to the 2 to 10 p.m. afternoon shift in an effort to combat the problem. Direct patrols will also be taking place. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive has also committed to assist with ballistic testing to aid in gathering evidence faster.
Basically, the administration is looking at any and every way possible to help quell the violence.
During the meeting, the city council voted to dedicate $10,000 from new bond funding to purchase the Ring cameras — which are home doorbell and security camera systems — to aid in helping identify those who are committing crimes. Before the meeting had concluded, Alderman Chris Curtis reported the city had collected $2,500 for the purchase — $500 donations from himself and Alderman Dave Crawford, as well as $1,500 from unnamed donors. The city also had a $2,500 commitment from First Trust Bank.
The request was overwhelmingly approved by a 9-4 vote, but because it was not specifically mentioned on the meeting agenda, Wells-Armstrong said she would contact the city’s law firm to make sure the vote was legal.
Curtis said while some plans to address the violence are more term, the camera system could be much faster to put in place. He was hoping before the end of October.
While there was some discussion on the effectiveness of these cameras, the majority of the council said actions must be taken.
But whatever steps are made, the ultimate answer seemed to come back to the residents.
“The community needs to help us keep us all safe,” said Alderman Mike Cobbs. “If [residents] see something, say something.”
A longtime U.S. mailman, Cobbs said in all his 30 years on the job delivering mail in Kankakee, he never felt unsafe. However, he said, if these issues are going to be solved, it’s up to everyone, not just the police.
“If we don’t do anything as a community, it’s sure to spread,” he said.
The most serious of the crime issues have largely been in the 2nd Ward. Second Ward Alderwoman Stacy Gall said like most problems, the issues are caused by only a few people. She said there are perhaps three chronic problem properties and perhaps 10 people causing the issues.
She said getting those residences handled through the court system and the nuisance abatement law would help the area immensely. The city is currently in court on one of these properties now.
However few or many are causing the issues, the matter has to be solved, leadership noted.
Whether the answer is police saturating the area or cameras monitoring the landscape, answers need to come and the sooner the better, officials noted.
Said Alderman Michael Prude, “Actions speak louder than words. You can give money, but we need to get out on the street. I hear a lot of talk. I don’t see a lot of action.”
He said the breakdown of the family within these homes are at the root of the problem.
“Until we get into that family structure, nothing with change.”
