“There are so many resources in Kankakee County available to veterans if they are willing to reach out and find them,” said Peterson.

• Check in with local American Legions or VFWs. With this, Peterson said, “there are so many Vietnam veterans in this area that could shed some very important light to any of those veterans who are having a hard time finding their way out of the dark right now.”

“I definitely think that, now is a time where, after a lot of veterans were dealing with isolation already [due to the pandemic], throwing this on top of that could just lead to a really dangerous state of mind,” Peterson explained. “So I think it’s really important to touch base with our veterans to let them know we’re here for them in whatever way they need us to be here for them.”

“When things like that happen, it makes one question everything. How could it not?” said Eric Peterson, who shared that people can help the veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom by offering them someone to talk to.

Experience with the Afghan people

"Anyone I know of from overseas that dealt with the people of Afghanistan enjoyed the people of Afghanistan.

"When I was with the Department of Defense, we had local drivers who would pick us up from our location because we lived in downtown Kabul in apartment buildings. If it was something essential, I would roll out with the team in our vehicles to go somewhere. But if I wanted to go to the gym, I would call a local driver who would come and pick me up and take me to the military base where I could go work out.

"One day in particular, this local driver picked me up and he was bringing me to the military base. I was wearing gym clothes and I had my handgun with me. We got stopped at a traffic stop by Afghan national police. I’m by myself, I’m in this foreign land and all I have is this local driver who really doesn’t owe anything to us — he could’ve done whatever he wanted at that point.

"This police officer had an AK-47 in my face and was asking for all of these papers that I’d never heard of in my life. When I didn’t know what to do, I asked my driver to translate for me. I asked him to ask the police officer how much it would cost for me to get out of here. When I proposed that question, I did it because we never knew who to trust out there. There was a prison outside of Kabul that had ex-pats from other countries that we were aware of — so it was very possible that, if that local driver wanted to, he could’ve said anything and could’ve gotten me taken away. But he helped facilitate the conversation with that police officer, in which case I paid him off and we got out of there and he got me to my military base.

"When those moments happen, you don’t realize how much you count on the people that live in that country. That’s one small example of many, where, by working with the locals, it helped us out in ways that I can’t even explain."

— Eric Peterson