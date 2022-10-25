Toward the end of last week’s Kankakee County Planning-Zoning-Agriculture Committee meeting at the county administration building, it was discussed whether a cap could be put on the amount of solar farms in the county.

Delbert Skimmerhorn, manager of planning and GIS for Kankakee County, said the topic was first broached at the Oct. 11 County Board meeting. He said a cap or limit couldn’t be placed on the number of special use permits for solar farms because it’s part of the ordinance.

“If the standards are met, everyone has the right to apply for that special use permit,” Skimmerhorn said. “Each permit must be judged on its own merits. By setting any type of limit prior to a public hearing, you are basically pre-judging the application before it’s ever even heard.”

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

