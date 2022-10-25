...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 35 kt and significant waves to 11 ft
occasionally to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 11 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Most solar farms in Kankakee County have 2 megawatts of capacity, which is enough to power approximately 350 homes. Each farm is situated on 10-20 acres of land leased from local landowners.
Toward the end of last week’s Kankakee County Planning-Zoning-Agriculture Committee meeting at the county administration building, it was discussed whether a cap could be put on the amount of solar farms in the county.
Delbert Skimmerhorn, manager of planning and GIS for Kankakee County, said the topic was first broached at the Oct. 11 County Board meeting. He said a cap or limit couldn’t be placed on the number of special use permits for solar farms because it’s part of the ordinance.
“If the standards are met, everyone has the right to apply for that special use permit,” Skimmerhorn said. “Each permit must be judged on its own merits. By setting any type of limit prior to a public hearing, you are basically pre-judging the application before it’s ever even heard.”
Skimmerhorn added that in the future a limit might be needed, but right now a very small portion of farmland has been dedicated to solar farms. Of all the solar farms the county either has in operation now or has approved, it is only .08% [less than 1%] of all available farmland in Kankakee County.
“The best way to do that, and it’s probably not a popular opinion, would be through comprehensive planning, addressing those types of issues,” he said. “Our current comprehensive plan does not mention anything at all about solar farm development or any other renewables.”
Skimmerhorn said it’s his recommendation that the PZA sends the issue to the Regional Planning Commission to be discussed.
County Board and PZA member Chad Miller, who is also manager of Kankakee County Farm Bureau, shared information on what surrounding counties have done in regards to the number of solar farms.
Miller said Livingston County is considering a moratorium on solar development to allow the county to review its comprehensive plan. Will County is looking at an acreage cap at somewhere around 3%. DeKalb County imposed a 12,000-acre restriction on solar development.
Lee County imposed a moratorium on wind and solar developments to allow the board to review its ordinances. In LaSalle County, the LaSalle County Farm Bureau has a policy to oppose any solar project where the LESA score is above 200. [A LESA score above 224 is considered prime farmland.]
Miller added that Kankakee County ranks No. 2 in the state for production of specialty crops such as vegetables, melons and potatoes; No. 6 in nursery greenhouse for culture inside production; and No. 8 in poultry and egg production. Also, Illinois ranks No. 1 in the nation for soybean production and No. 2 for corn.
“We want to make sure Kankakee County remains a contributor to the state’s agricultural successes, so I think that’s maybe where some of this thought is coming from when we see farmland being removed from production,” he said.
Miller said he thinks this solar farm will be renewed at the end of the 30-year agreements and likely won’t ever return to agriculture production.
“I do understand concerns for energy production, but also concerns for food production, but also concerns for property rights,” he said. “So all these things must be taken into consideration, but we want to make sure Kankakee County remains a vibrant agricultural and industrial community.”
