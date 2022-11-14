Solar Farm (copy)

The solar farm on Splear Road in rural Kankakee is one of a growing number of solar farms in Kankakee County. Another solar farm is planned for Essex.

 Daily Journal/file

The Heritage Prairie Solar Farm, which will be built on 3,700 acres of leased farmland near Essex in western Kankakee County, got its approval from the Kankakee County Board at Wednesday’s board meeting.

The Board voted 22-1 to give the 300-megawatt Heritage Prairie Solar Farm, a joint venture from Houston, Texas-based Connect Gen and Pattern Energy, its final zoning approval.

Board member Larry Kerkstra voted against, as he was concerned about if all certified and qualified workers and trades will be represented on the project.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you