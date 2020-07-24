KANKAKEE — Social Security officials say that though their offices are not providing service to walk-in visitors due to COVID-19, they are readily available to assist the public with most Social Security business via phone.
Many services are also available via the organization's website, ssa.gov/onlineservices, including the following:
• Apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits
• Check the status of an application or appeal
• Request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas)
• Print a benefit verification letter
If you have a critical situation and they cannot help you with by phone or online, they may be able to schedule an appointment for you, according to a press release.
"If you need help, please don’t wait until we can see you in person," Jack Myers, public affairs specialist, said in a press release. "Call us now and get the help you need. We also understand that getting medical and other documentation can be difficult due to the pandemic, so we are continuing to extend certain deadlines wherever possible."
