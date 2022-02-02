Nearly 5 inches of snow had fallen in Kankakee County by 4:30 a.m. today, and Mother Nature is just getting started.
At 5 a.m., the National Weather Service Chicago office said residents could expect that total to double within the next six hours.
The storm is expected to dump 6 to 20 total inches of snow on central Illinois, creating whiteout conditions, icy roads and potentially deadly travel conditions.
In the run-up to the widely predicted snowstorm, officials urged residents to make preparations to avoid travel today.
“Because of the intensity and the amount of snow expected, travel will be dangerous and strongly discouraged,” Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said Tuesday.
Residents now have an additional incentive to stay off the roadways as the Illinois State Police have activated the emergency snow plan for Kankakee, Ford and Iroquois counties.
That means, as of 4:30 a.m. today, a “no tow” order is in effect.
“At this time we advise all motorists not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary,” ISP officials said. “At this point, road conditions are deteriorating by the minute.”
In its issuance of the no-tow order, state police said, “All disabled vehicles that are not presenting a hazard will be left on the side of the road/ditches until conditions are safe to remove the vehicle. Due to weather forecasts, conditions may not improve until Friday, so we may not be able to begin recovering vehicles until then.”
Stranded motorists will, however, be transported off of the roadway to a safe location. Helping in that effort will be 130 members of the Illinois National Guard. In making a disaster declaration for the entire state on Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker said the Guard members will be assigned to “winter weather platoons” consisting of approximately 18 soldiers tasked with rescuing stranded motorists.
ISP Director Brendan Kelly said that anyone who absolutely must travel should keep their gas tank at least half-full, dress in warm layers, fully charge their phones, and ensure someone is aware of a planned travel route.
Should motorists skid off the road, he said, all occupants should remain in the car with their seatbelt fastened as whatever caused that skid is likely to affect other vehicles.
“If you don’t have to go out in this weather, stay at home,” he said. “This will free up state resources to handle emergency calls and we’re going to be getting those emergency calls. Our No. 1 mission during this storm will be to respond to motorists in the need of assistance.”
Second wave coming
Today’s snowstorm is round one of a two-punch system.
The second wave is expected to hit the area later today and possibly dump another 3 to 6 inches before pushing through the region by midday Thursday. While forecasters were quite certain of the severity of today’s snowfall, they expressed less confidence on Monday in its predictions for round two.
Come Wednesday morning and the NWS reported on Twitter that the second wave now looks to largely miss our area but could still leave behind 2 to 4 inches.
“Most areas won’t see much snow tomorrow,” it tweeted.
