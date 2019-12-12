Wednesday morning’s snowfall was less than an inch but caused big problems for drivers in Kankakee County.
Numerous accidents were reported as driver’s dealt with snow- and ice-covered roads.
Illinois State Police District 21 worked eight accidents and slide-offs between 7 and 9 a.m. Local police and fire departments were kept busy as well.
Snow started falling about 6 a.m., tapering off three hours later.— Daily Journal staff report
