This morning's snowfall caused numerous slide-offs and crashes.
As of 7:55 a.m., Kankakee County Sheriff's Department reported it had worked 21 accidents, Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said.
He said he saw three vehicles on their roofs on Interstate 57 between the Bourbonnais Parkway exit and Exit 308 on the southside of Kankakee as he drove into work.
"It's winter, folks. It's Illinois. It's snow and you need to slow down," McCabe said. "It must have been icy earlier this morning. This is not a big snow event."
Even if roadways are clear, there is the chance for patches of black ice, McCabe said.
In Bourbonnais, a vehicle rear-ended a Bourbonnais Elementary School bus with 13 students on board. There were no injuries sustained by those on the bus, Bourbonais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson said.
East of Grant Park, there was a single-vehicle crash near Sherburnville on Illinois Route 17. The vehicle slid into a tree, according to police radio traffic.
Gant Park Fire District also responded to two slide-offs on the Route 1/17 curve. One of the vehicles landed on its side and the driver was extricated from the vehicle but were not injured.
Illinois State Police District 21 said its has handled three crashes with injuries, 25 crashes without injuries and 14 motorist assists since midnight.
According to the National Weather Service, snow accumulations will continue into mid-morning. They said we can expect an inch or two of snow near and east of the I-57 corridor, with a few tenths along the I-55 corridor.
They remind people to take their time traveling to where you need to go, and give yourself plenty of room to stop between you and the vehicle in front of you.
