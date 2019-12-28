Daily Journal staff report
CRETE TOWNSHIP — Snow, fire and ice and a bit of movie magic adds up to wintertime family fun at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s annual Snow Day Festival. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Plum Creek Nature Center and the surrounding Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve in Crete Township.
Plum Creek Nature Center is located at 27064 S. Dutton Road, north of Goodenow Road, in Crete Township near Beecher.
The event’s theme for 2020 is inspired by the animated movie “Smallfoot.”
“The movie tells a story about big-footed yetis discovering that small-footed humans exist,” said Suzy Lyttle, an interpretive naturalist for the Forest Preserve. “So we are using the Bigfoot vs. Smallfoot theme to encourage visitors to take their small human feet and strap them into snowshoes for some big-footed action.”
If there is snow, the preserve’s sled hill will be open. Bring your own sled or use one of Plum Creek’s sled tubes to glide down the 40-foot slope.
In the event that there is no snow, there will be plenty of other activities. The fest will feature ice carvers, an outdoor campfire with s’mores, a snowball fight arena with real and faux snowballs, free popcorn and showings of the movie “Smallfoot” inside the nature center, and snowshoes that can be used without snow.
Bigfoot Willy, the Forest Preserve’s woodchuck mascot, will be stomping about the festival site to amuse visitors.
The visitors center will feature nature exhibits and Bigfoot vs. Smallfoot related arts and crafts projects.
A restoration activity complete with burn piles also will take place. Visitors can help remove invasive species and learn more about the District’s volunteer restoration opportunities.
Food will be available on-site.
The first 200 visitors will receive a free winter giveaway. For more information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.
