|Township
|Property tax revenue
|Population
|Property tax rev/person
|Miles of roads
Aroma
|$475,744
|5,007
|$95
|48.3
|Bourbonnais
|$2,078,149
|39,546
|$53
|37.9
|Essex
|$146,282
|1,600
|$91
|44
|Ganeer
|$380,364
|3,115
|$122
|48.2
|Kankakee
|$1,395,663
|26,632
|$52
|13.2
|Limestone
|$515,597
|4,907
|$105
|59.7
|Manteno
|$1,294,014
|11,006
|$118
46.1
|Momence
|$364,887
|3,711
|$98
|53
|Norton
|$158,874
|1,119
|$142
|79.1
|Otto
|$361,911
|2,331
|$155
|59.1
Pembroke
|$268,888
|2,114
|$127
|63
|Pilot
|$312,908
|2,002
|$156
|76.3
|Rockville
|$143,477
|846
|$170
|50.3
|St. Anne
|$249,448
|2,552
|$98
|42
|Salina
|$177,194
|1,208
|$147
|51.5
|Sumner
|$176,916
|789
|$224
|51.7
|Yellowhead
|$461,924
|2,616
|$177
|47.3
Townships are often overlooked, lost in the shuffle of school, municipal and county governments.
In rural areas, they are a bigger deal because of the network of roads they maintain — people's lifeline during snowstorms.
Townships usually consume a tiny fraction of residents' bills. In rural townships, the portion is still small but larger than what more populated townships charge.
In northeastern Kankakee County, Sumner Township is the county's least populated, with 789 people in 2010.
When you divide Sumner's 2018 property tax revenue by its population, the tax burden is $224 for every man, woman and child, the highest among the county's 17 townships.
Next up is Yellowhead Township, which is in the northeastern corner of the county, bordering Indiana. Its per-capita property tax is $177. It is the ninth smallest township, with 2,616 people.
The third highest is Rockville, in the north-central part of the county. Its tax burden is $170 for every man, woman and child. Rockville, population 846, is the second smallest.
Of course, property taxes are not divided equally among every person. They are based on the value of residential and commercial properties.
Townships with bigger municipalities often have the lowest tax burdens per capita. It's not necessarily because their leaders are more efficient with tax dollars. Rather, these townships have a bigger tax base, with more high-value commercial property and more residents. Small townships often have more road miles but fewer people to tax.
In Kankakee County, the townships with the lowest and second lowest per-capita tax burdens are Kankakee and Bourbonnais, respectively. Kankakee Township, population 26,632, has a per-capita property tax of $52. Bourbonnais Township, population 39,546, is $53.
Because municipal streets dominate those areas, the townships maintain fewer township road miles. Kankakee logs in at 13, Bourbonnais, 38. These are the lowest among the county's 17 townships.
In Bourbonnais and Kankakee, the township portion of the tax bills amount to 3 percent and 5 percent, respectively. In Sumner, it's 9 percent. Nonetheless, Bourbonnais and Kankakee's tax bills for similarly valued houses are higher than Sumner Township's because of municipal tax bills.
Besides roads, townships' other two mandated functions are assessing the value of real property and distributing aid to the poor.
The tax burden per capita is not a metric that township officials apparently think about.
Asked about it, Bryan Smith, executive director of the Township Officials of Illinois, said he hadn't seen such numbers before, so he could not comment.
Sumner Township Trustee Gene Rademacher also had no comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!