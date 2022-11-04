...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to
55 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power
outages. Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn
furniture may blow away.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest gales to 45 kt with a few
storm force gusts to 50 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 12 feet, largest offshore, expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds to 30 kt with a few gale force
gusts to 35 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor, IL to Michigan City, IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
Facing economic issues such as reduced consumer spending and rent hikes, about a third of Illinois small businesses couldn’t pay their rent in full in October.
That is actually down 7% from September, but nationally the numbers tell a different story.
According to Alignable’s October Rent Report, the U.S. rent delinquency among small businesses jumped 7%, marking the largest, most rapid increase this year.
Nearly 40% of small businesses in the U.S. failed to pay their rent in full in October, with more than half saying their rent has been hiked at least 10% over the past six months.
In addition to rising rent prices, reduced consumer spending and higher supply costs are taking a toll.
“It is very nerve racking given that we are in the 4th quarter and so many businesses rely on Q4 to basically bail them out from the rest of a rough year,” said Alignable head researcher Chuck Casto.
In September, the study found rent delinquency had been at a six-month low, fueled by optimism for the final quarter of the year's earning potential as some small business owners reported an increase in sales.
Illinois was one of only two states where rent delinquencies decreased from September. The Northeast appears to be experiencing the most troubles paying rent with Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York reporting the highest percentages.
Leading the pack were businesses in the education sector, up 13% from last month to a whopping 57%, the highest ever seen in that subset of businesses.
Not far behind were two more types of businesses that also saw record delinquency in the month of October, the automotive sector and restaurants.
Many restaurants are far from being fully recovered from the pandemic. The survey showed nearly half of all restaurants couldn’t pay their rent in full and on time in October, an increase of 13% from September.
