As of July 21, the Kankakee County Coroner's office has recorded 26 confirmed overdose deaths since Dec. 1, 2020.

Fentanyl has been detected in 60 percent of those deaths, Kankakee County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender told the county's public safety committee last week.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent.

The county recorded 50 overdose deaths in 2020. There were 29 overdose deaths in Kankakee County in each 2018 and 2019.

The coroner's office 2020 data is pulled from a fiscal year calendar of Dec. 1, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2021.

Nationwide, the CDC estimated that 93,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2020. That translates to an average of more than 250 deaths each day, or roughly 11 every hour.

The total OD death count was an increase from the 21,000 deaths recorded in 2019, making it the biggest year-to-year jump since 2016's increase of 11,000.

According to the CDC, there were fewer than 7,200 total U.S. overdose deaths reported in 1970, when a heroin epidemic was raging in U.S. cities. There were about 9,000 in 1988, around the height of the crack epidemic.