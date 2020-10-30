Kathleen Vance, 36, of Kankakee, died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on North 7000W Road at West 4000N Road.
Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Vance was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a preliminary investigation, Vance was traveling south on 7000W Road when her 2010 Mazda crossed the centerline and left the road coming to rest against an electrical pole on the east side of the road.
Gessner said Vance was not wearing a seatbelt.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
It is the 10th motor vehicle fatality in the county this year.
