KANKAKEE — Kankakee High School’s current principal is resigning after two years in the position, meaning a long-term person for the role continues to elude Kankakee School District 111.

KHS has not had a long-term principal in more than 15 years.

Vernita Sims was hired as an assistant principal in September 2021 and was promoted to the role of principal the next month.

