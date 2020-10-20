MOMENCE — Silva International, a Momence-based company that provides dehydrated vegetable, herb and select fruit ingredients to the food industry, was recently purchased by Universal Corp. for $170 million in cash, according to published reports.
The deal was finalized on Oct. 8, and Universal Corp., based in Richmond, Va., adds Silva to its plant-based ingredients operations. Universal also owns FruitSmart Inc. and Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients Inc. Universal Corp., a publicly-held company, was founded in 1918.
Silva employs more than 200 people and operates a 380,000 square-foot manufacturing plant. It was named the Mid-Sized Business of the Year in 2018 in the Daily Journal’s Progress Awards.
According to a story by Food Business News, Kent DeVries, president of Silva International, will continue to run the business and report to Patrick O’Keefe, senior vice president of Universal Global Ventures, a subsidiary of Universal Corp., which sources, processes and supplies agri products.
Universal Corp. is a global agri-products supplier, operating in more than 30 countries on five continents, that sources, processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients, according to PRNewsire. Tobacco has been its main focus, and it’s the leading global leaf tobacco supplier.
Silva, founded in 1979, procures more than 60 types of its dehydrated products from around the world. DeVries was out of the office on Monday and not available to comment for this story. No changes are expected for the Momence operations.
DeVries did post a letter on the company’s website about the acquisition. In part, he wrote:
“It is clear that Universal was attracted to Silva for our significant capacity to source, process and manufacture high-quality ingredients. They also recognize the exceptional talent across our employee base and the deeply customized service that we consistently deliver to our customers. From our perspective, we believe that Universal is the ideal acquirer of Silva as they are committed to upholding the culture and mission that we have built over the last 40-plus years, while providing us with opportunities for collaboration and growth.
“Importantly, Universal does not manufacture any consumer products, including consumer tobacco products. Rather, they serve as the intermediary between farmers and manufacturers of consumer products, sourcing the crop for their customers and processing it to meet their specifications. They take very seriously the role they play in the communities in which they operate, and have invested significant resources to improve the quality of life of the farmers that work for them.”
