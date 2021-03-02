Two young siblings from Bourbonnais visited the Kankakee Fire Department last week with their arms full of books and stuffed animals.
Fiona, 7, and Brennan, 5, donated 10 stuffed animals and 12 books to the department to place in their ambulances in the event that a child would be transported and would appreciate the comfort of toys and books.
“I give credit to the fire department because I’m happy to know that this was something they took part in,” said mother of Fiona and Brennan, Megan Walsh, of the department accepting the donations.
When discussing the donations, Fiona and Brennan — sporting plastic fire helmets — said that the experience was “pretty neat” and made them feel “happy.”
“In appreciation of the kids’ willingness to give up some of their items, I gave them each a plastic fire helmet, a water bottle that looks like a fire hydrant, some pencils and stickers,” said Fire Chief Damon Schuldt. “We appreciate their kindness and generosity. I also appreciate the parents for teaching their children the benefits of giving.”
Throughout Lent, the Walsh family is working to continue giving back to the community in a variety of ways. Last week, they made up gift bags of ingredients for cakes to provide them to one of the food pantries in town.
Brennan noted that this has been his favorite project so far “because I got to smell cake batter.”
“We go to church over in St. George and Father Dan is always talking about and makes a big point of giving back and, in Lent, making that a big part of what we’re doing,” Megan said. “So we thought that this year we would focus on that as [the kids] are getting older.”
The family is planning to make meals for Fortitude Community Outreach and want to do something with Harbor House and possibly a local animal shelter. Megan, who works for 4-H, is also encouraging her kids to exercise and, for as many hops as they can complete in a minute, family and friends will donate a certain amount to a local cause.
After showcasing their hopping skills, Fiona and Brennan excitedly shared that one of the Kankakee firefighters signed their autograph book. They expressed that they enjoyed meeting the chief and getting their picture taken.
While talking about the donations of stuffed animals, the siblings showed their favorite stuffed animals, which included a large dog and a large unicorn. A Beanie Baby cat and a large Winnie the Pooh were also among the favorites.
In addition to making this part of Lent, Megan explained that she felt it was important to get her kids involved in giving back. She shared that, shortly after having Brennan, she tried to volunteer locally. The feedback she received was an assumption that she wouldn’t be able to follow through due to the responsibilities of having young kids.
Now, she’s proving that it’s possible to involve kids when giving back to the community.
“[The kids] help suggest ideas with my help of encouraging them,” said Megan. “We look for things that they can do and things that have a good impact on them. That’s where the stuffies came in, because knowing kids, they have stuffies and they have books and [Fiona and Brennan] could understand why other kids would want or need that.”
At the end of the day, the Walsh family is enjoying being able to give back to their community in a way that allows them to spend time together.
“Having young kids and trying to do stuff like this, sometimes it’s hard,” Megan said. “So doing it as a family, it’s nice because we’re able to give back but still be together as a family while they do it.”
