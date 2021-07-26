Matt Shronts
Matt Shronts

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

GRANT PARK — Matt Shronts resigned recently as chief of the Grant Park Fire Protection District. The reason for his resignation, though, has not been made public.

Grant Park Fire Protection District Trustee Gene Rademacher said last Friday he could not comment further, calling it a personnel matter.

The Daily Journal’s attempts to contact Shronts for comment were unsuccessful.

Shronts has been with the department 19 years, serving seven of those years as assistant fire chief. Shronts became chief in 2020, replacing his father, Rich Shronts, when he retired.

His promotion marked the third generation of the Shronts family to lead the department as chief. Rich’s dad, George Shronts, was chief for eight of his 27 years with the department.

Rademacher said Friday that the department was still looking to name an interim chief. The interim posting was offered to current Captain Matt Schmitt but he declined due to family reasons, Rademacher said.

