BEECHER — Former Grant Park Fire Chief Matt Shronts was put on administrative leave this week by the Beecher Fire Protection District, where he is a full-time member of the department as a lieutenant/paramedic.
Beecher Fire Chief Joe Falaschetti issued a memorandum on Thursday to all employees.
“Effective immediately, the Beecher Fire Protection District Board of Trustees and Metro Paramedic Services Inc. have placed Lieutenant Matt Shronts on administrative leave pending an investigation,” Falaschetti said in the memorandum.
When asked the reason for the decision Friday by the Daily Journal, Beecher Deputy Fire Chief Michael Heusing said, “There is no comment on personnel matters.”
Grant Park Fire Protection District Board of Trustees President Gene Rademacher said last week that Shronts resigned as chief but said he could not comment further, calling it a personnel matter.
The Daily Journal’s attempts to contact Shronts for comment have been unsuccessful.
Shronts had been with the Grant Park department 19 years, serving seven of those years as deputy fire chief. Shronts became chief in 2020, replacing his father, Rich Shronts, when he retired.
His promotion marked the third generation of the Shronts family to lead the department as chief. Rich’s dad, George Shronts, was chief for eight of his 27 years with the department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.