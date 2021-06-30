Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Northern Livingston County in central Illinois... North Central Ford County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... Southern La Salle County in north central Illinois... Southern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... Southwestern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Southwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1040 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across portions of the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. For locations that haven't yet received heavy rain yet as of 1040 AM, the heavy rain is expected to move in within the next hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include... West Kankakee, West Bourbonnais, Bradley, Streator, Dwight, Herscher, Clifton, Limestone, Gardner, Chebanse, Odell, South Streator, Cornell, Essex, South Wilmington, Lostant, Ransom, Bonfield, Rutland and Buckingham. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain plus runoff from the rain that has already fallen will result in flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&