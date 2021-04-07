Two shredding events will be taking place locally in May to help assist spring cleaning and post-tax season organization.
Manteno Community Shred Day
From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8, the village of Manteno will be hosting a shredding day where participants can bring confidential documents to be safely shredded for free. Shredding helps prevent identity theft and manage home records.
Accepted items include confidential documents. Any paper that has personal information on it is considered a confidential document. Examples include bank statements, invoices, medical records, credit card offers and pay-stubs.
Staples and small paper clips are OK, remove large clips and binders. All shredded paper collected at these events is recycled.
Non-confidential documents are not accepted. This includes glossy paper, magazines, books, newspapers, credit and ID cards. Other non-confidential documents are not accepted.
The event will take place at Manteno Village Hall in the south main parking lot at Main and Adams.
Rotary Club Annual Shred Event
From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15, the Rotary Club of Bradley-Bourbonnais will be hosting the annual shred event to benefit ShelterBox. Residential paper waste is allowed, no electronics will be collected or discarded.
There is no fee for the service, but donations are accepted that will benefit ShelterBox, an international disaster relief charity that provides temporary shelter and life-saving supplies to displaced families.
The event will take place in the Turk/Ashley Furniture parking lot at 515 N. Kinzie Ave./Route 50.
