HERSCHER — Forget sitting behind a desk. The job of high school principal has taken Brad Elliot behind the wheel of a big, yellow school bus.

Last school year, the national shortage of school bus drivers hit home in Herscher — so much so that Elliot, Superintendent Rich Decman and Curriculum Director Pete Falk studied the rules of the road, took driving exams and got CDLs so they could cover bus routes.

In total, Elliot drove about 100 routes.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

