KANKAKEE — The 29th annual “Shop with a Cop” takes place this Sunday, with some notable changes due to COVID-19.
The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with other local police agencies throughout the county, take part in the annual event to spread holiday cheer to children and their families.
This year, 78 children and their families will receive presents and holiday food bags, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Detective Cpl. Brooke Payne said.
The children were nominated by their schools.
Due to COVID restrictions, children will not join officers on the shopping trip. Instead, the officers will contact each family beforehand and decide on a gift wish list for the children. The officers then will shop at Walmart or Meijer in Bradley. Both retailers have donated to the event. Additionally, the Bourbonnais Jewel donated food items for the families.
There are 55 officers and many other volunteers taking part this year.
Payne said the Shop with a Cop program is made possible by generous support and assistance of the sponsors. This year’s sponsors are Sheriff Mike Downey, RDA Inc., Meijer of Bradley, Beaupre’s Towing, Walmart, Thomas Lindsay, Village of Bourbonnais employees, Joseph and Elaine Fisher, Village of Chebanse, the Rossi Family, Village of Herscher, Piggush Engineering, Village of St. Anne, Fieldstone Credit Union, Kankakee City FOP 102 and citizens throughout Kankakee County.
If you wish to donate, checks made payable to FOP 150 may be sent to Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Attention: Brooke Payne, 3000 Justice Way, Kankakee, IL 60901.
