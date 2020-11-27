The annual Kankakee County Shop with a Cop program is still on but will be much different than in its previous 29 years. With COVID-19 safeguards in place, this year’s event be Sunday, Dec. 13.
Hosted by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Police Department and local law enforcement agencies, the program benefits underprivileged children in Kankakee County. The event does just what the name implies — children shop with a cop for Christmas presents. Uniformed officers in their police vehicles would pick up children from their homes. Together they would enjoy breakfast followed by shopping together for gifts. The children would additionally receive hats, gloves, books and a food basket to take home for each of their families to have a meal on Christmas.
But, in order to safely host this year's event, Shop with a Cop has been altered. This year, officers will receive lists from families, shop alone for the children and deliver the desired gifts to their homes. A food basket will continue to be provided.
Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson said they have had difficulty raising donations.
The easiest way to donate is to mail or drop off donations from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 7 at the police department, 700 Main St. NW., Bourbonnais.
Cash donations or personal checks are greatly appreciated. All checks should be made payable to Bourbonnais FOP Lodge 64.
“We understand this year has been difficult for everyone but the police officers in Kankakee County still want to be able to help those families that are in need this Christmas year,” Anderson said. “We hope to be able to distribute gifts and Christmas dinners to as many families as possible like in the years past.”
Last year, 74 volunteer officers participated and were able to help 90 children between the ages of 6 and 12 years old. Additionally, they were able to shop for another 27 children at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!