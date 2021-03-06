Daily Journal staff report
MANTENO — Friends of the Manteno Public Library and Manteno-Rockville Historical Society are conducting a shoe drive to raise funds for a new roof and community programs. The organizations will earn money based on the total weight of the shoes collected as Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated footwear. Their goal is to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes. To date, 447 pairs of shoes have been collected. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes at the Manteno Public Library, 10 S. Walnut St., through April 30.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations. Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa, according to a press release. Proceeds from the shoes sales are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school, according to a press release.
“By donating gently worn, used and new shoes, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives. It’s a win-win for everyone,” the organizations said in a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.