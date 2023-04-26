As Kankakee City Council members entered their meeting room Monday afternoon, they anticipated further discussion regarding the operations of the Fortitude Community Outreach program.

What they soon learned, however, was the conversation had come to an end, and the homeless shelter organization instead plans to pull its operation out of Kankakee.

Council members expressed shock after the organization’s decision.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

