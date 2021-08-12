KANKAKEE — Shortly after the Kankakee County Board approved funds to buy 11 new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Department at Monday’s board meeting, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey left the room to check to see if the squad cars would still be available.
Downey found the Chevrolet Tahoes at a dealership in Iowa, and they were less than the Illinois State bid price.
“I’m going to the office to call them. They might be gone,” Downey said, referring to supply chain shortages due to COVID-19 that have greatly impacted vehicle availability.
The authorization to purchase the vehicles for $411,000 was unanimously approved at the meeting. The money is coming from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act’s lost revenue fund.
County Board Chairman said the county wouldn’t be able to buy these vehicles now if it wasn’t for the ARPA money.
“These are dollars that local taxpayers would have to pay, that we’re not having local taxpayers pay,” Wheeler said. “I hope that’s appreciated because it’s critical infrastructure, and we can do this. We have choices here, and we made a choice that saved our local taxpayers’ money. I hope that resonates out there in the community because we’re going to be making a lot more like that down the road.”
Downey heard back from the dealership, Karl Chevrolet in Ankeny, Iowa, a suburb of Des Moines, on Wednesday that the Tahoes were still available.
“We’ve been emailing back and forth getting the paperwork in order,” Downey said. “It looks like it’s good to go. They’re on the lot.”
Downey said his department should receive the vehicles fairly quickly. He said the sheriff’s department replenishes its fleet of 30 squad cars in increments — 11 cars every five or six years. These new vehicles will replace models from 2013.
The department tries to trade in the vehicles before they get too old. Downey credits Wheeler for keeping the intangibles in mind when it’s time to replace squad cars.
“He watches the resale value too,” Downey said. “If you can trade them in without too many miles on them, the more money you can get.”
In turn, the money that will be realized from the trade-in or the sale of the vehicles at auction that are being replaced will be used to purchase the equipment needed for the new squad cars.
“We’re getting substantially more than what they used to on the vehicles at auction, so we’re going to be able to deal with that,” Wheeler said.
