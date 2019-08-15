KANKAKEE — With Kankakee County seeing its first surplus in years, the county board will likely receive more pressure to increase spending in areas that are considered underfunded.
On Wednesday, Sheriff Mike Downey presented an $800,000 request for new cars. He is proposing purchasing 20 cars in all — 11 Chevrolet Tahoes for patrol deputies and nine Dodge Ram trucks for other functions. The total price includes equipment, computers and cameras for the cars.
The Tahoes cost $34,000 each, while the Dodge Rams go for $25,000.
At the county criminal justice committee’s meeting, Downey noted Wheeler’s report on the county’s finances the day before.
“It could be taken no other way than positive. That is a credit to the board and to department heads,” the sheriff said. “All of the employees know there were issues. They still got the job done. Everyone was short, and we are still short. We know that.”
He said it was understandable why the county held back on buying cars and equipment from 2013 to 2015. The biggest concern then, he said, was making payroll.
The department bought 11 Tahoes in both 2017 and 2019, Downey said. For the 2019 versions, the department replaced 7-year-old cars.
The cars are far exceeding their warranties, costing the county a lot in maintenance — $140,000 this year, the sheriff said.
Five of the Dodge Rams will go to detectives, who are driving cars with 130,000 and 140,000 miles, Downey said. Two trucks will go each to the sheriff’s maintenance division and River Valley Metro, which reimburses the county for two deputies.
The money will also be spent on squad-car computers, which are more than a decade old, the sheriff said.
At the meeting, county board Chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee, said he had already spoken with the sheriff about the request. He said the expense could come out of the county’s capital budget.
No one else commented on the proposal.
The criminal justice committee voted to refer the matter to the county finance committee.
As with most departments, the sheriff’s office took a big hit in the budget crisis. The county laid off 15 deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!