KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police are investigating the death of a federal inmate being held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in January.
Willie T. Weathersby, 31, of Chicago, was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell by corrections officers at 9 a.m. Jan. 15, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said. He was pronounced dead at 9:41 a.m. at the facility.
An autopsy was performed and toxicology results found opioids in Weathersby’s system, Gessner said. Weathersby’s incarceration at the facility began on Jan. 8 when he was transported to the Kankakee facility by U.S. Marshals Service. Investigators are now trying to learn how the inmate got narcotics inside the facility, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said.
The county has a financial agreement with U.S. Marshals to house prisoners in Kankakee. Weathersby was being held on federal charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!