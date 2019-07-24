KANKAKEE — Kankakee County sheriff’s official Ed Zopf, who has been under investigation for an alleged incident after a sheriff’s golf outing, retired Friday, an official said Tuesday.
County Administrator Anita Speckman confirmed Zopf’s retirement, but would release no other details. Zopf was the sheriff’s office’s chief of patrol.
Sheriff Mike Downey and Chief Deputy Ken McCabe did not immediately return messages for comment. It is unclear who is taking Zopf’s place.
Zopf was placed on administrative leave with pay a few weeks ago because of an alleged incident after the sheriff’s annual golf outing on June 14 at Oak Springs Golf Course, southeast of Kankakee.
