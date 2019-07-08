KANKAKEE — One of the top officials in the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office has been suspended, an official says.
Chief of Patrol Ed Zopf was placed on leave with pay a few days ago, sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said Wednesday.
Employees are suspended with pay when allegations against them are being investigated, McCabe said.
“That’s our normal procedure,” he said.
Zopf made $102,000 in 2018, according to OpenTheBooks.com.
In rank, Zoph is behind only the sheriff and the chief deputy. Zopf’s position is equivalent to the chiefs of investigations and emergency operations.
In May, the county board honored Zopf for 20 years of service with the sheriff’s office.
Zopf didn’t return a message for comment.
