The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office administration building has been renamed the Timothy F. Bukowski Public Safety Center in honor of the former sheriff’s many years of “innovative leadership in Kankakee County.”
Current and past law enforcement, state and local officials, family and friends gathered for a dedication ceremony Thursday at the public safety center at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.
For about 20 years, Bukowski served as Kankakee County sheriff, retiring in April 2016.
“Today, we honor a deserving public servant. I’m quickly reminded of the impact Sheriff Bukowski had on the community,” said current sheriff Mike Downey as he looked to the standing-room-only crowd. “I’m honored to call Tim a friend.”
“I’m very appreciative. I never could imagine this would happen,” Bukowski said. “To have a building named in your honor is beyond belief. But it should not be named for me. It belongs to all who worked with me. We accomplished a lot together.”
Downey pointed out during Bukowski’s tenure, he improved technology by obtaining grants to acquire a county-wide radio communications system; promoted the videotaping of all suspect or witness interviews and to install video cameras; began a county-wide information retrieval system and in-car credit card scanning devices in all sheriff’s squad cars. As sheriff, Bukowski also advocated for police transparency and helped shape statewide legislation to mandate the videotaping of all interviews conducted by law enforcement.
“Tim was not a my-way-or-highway leader. He listened to ideas to come up with the best options for Kankakee County,” Downey said.
Downey added as sheriff, Bukowski “worked tirelessly to get funds to build the new jail,” which was built 15 years ago with the help of Illinois First grant funds.
After the jail was construed, Bukowski initiated the inmate bed rental program, which put the county in a better financial position.
Kankakee County board chairman Andy Wheeler added, “Everybody knows what Tim has done for the county. I can’t think of a more dedicated person.
“The board managed money, and we wouldn’t have much of it to manage without his ingenuity. Thank you for everything you’ve done for this county. It’s very much appreciated,” Wheeler said.
The renaming of the facility was done through a county board resolution, which was approved unanimously.
Jokingly, Bukowski commented, “I can’t remember the last time the county board voted on something unanimously.”
State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, R-Kankakee, congratulated Bukowski for his accomplishments stating, “I am proud to call Tim sheriff, friend and hero. He kept the Kankakee County community safe and financially sound.”
Bukowski was appointed to an administrative position in the sheriff’s office and as undersheriff in 1994 by former sheriff Bernie Thompson. In 1996, Bukowski succeeded Thompson as the 36th person to serve as Kankakee County sheriff. In 1998, he was elected to his first full-term and won reelection in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.
Bukowski served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict, earning the Air Medal and the Soldier’s Medal for heroism.
“After Vietnam, Tim rededicated himself to public service,” said Parkhurst. “You served your country and community well. I am proud we are dedicating this administration building in your name. You are truly one of my heroes.”
Bukowski and his wife of 45 years, Brenda, have three sons and seven grandchildren.
“I have much to be proud of and naming this building after me is one of them,” Bukowski said.
