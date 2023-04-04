Part of the cost of doing business as a county sheriff’s department is being able to transport inmates to and from court and to other law enforcement agencies.

That transportation requires fully-equipped transit vans for the department, and it’s something Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey has to monitor closely. The mileage on those vans pile up quickly and finding new ones to update the fleet can take more than a year.

“Those transit vans are hard to get,” said Downey at Wednesday’s Kankakee County Board Finance Committee meeting. “What I’m asking, and I’m really not asking for any sort of money today. I’m just asking, or maybe even letting you guys know that I’m going to order vans and see what we get.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

