Also, the Kankakee County Sheriff Department has issued a statement asking residents to stay home.
"As Kankakee County begins to encounter multiple reports of civil unrest in our immediate area, law enforcement officials from police agencies countywide are requesting area residents to temporarily stay-at-home while police deal with the incidents-at-hand.
"While we are aware of multiple reports of rumors, particularly on social media, we currently have no reports of any lootings or shootings in Kankakee County and all large-group gatherings appear to have remained peaceful at this time.
"We advise our area residents and motorists that there is an additional police presence in our area to assure the safety of our communities. We will continue to update the community as information becomes available and as the situation evolves. We encourage everyone to monitor local news and official police social media pages for updated and factual information."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!