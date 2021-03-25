Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said his department is going through the process of securing body cams for deputies, and he’s hopeful the purchase can be made in the next two months.
“We were hoping to have it done for today, so you could approve it and move it to the County Board,” said Downey to members of the Kankakee County Board finance committee on Wednesday at the county administration building.
The request for body cams has to go out for bid, and right now the sheriff’s office has received three quotes.
Downey said they could receive some quotes from additional manufacturers through the bidding process.
“Once we send out the specs, they’ll get back to us fairly quickly,” he said. “... Supposedly, there is money from the State of Illinois that we are going to try to get. It’s minimal in the big picture, but the sooner we do it, the more money that’s available. Maybe [the cost] won’t be quite as much as we thought.”
The biggest concerns for Downey is that the body cams are compatible with the dash cams that are already in place, and for the customer support the companies can provide.
“We have in-car cameras, and the biggest issue for us is to make sure that any body cameras we get are compatible with our in-car cameras,” he said. “Obviously, that’s going to limit some of the bidders, but we feel like the system we have, we’re happy with, it works. When the bid goes out, it’s going to be their stuff has to be compatible with what we have already.
“And for us and for anybody dealing with body cams and technology, it’s all about the customer service. Especially, if they’re going to charge us with a felony if our camera doesn’t work, so we want to make sure that our technology works. If it doesn’t work, then we have somebody in customer service who can come in and fix it.”
He was referring to the sweeping criminal reform bill signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker in February that requires all police departments in Illinois have body cams in use by 2025.
Downey is hopeful the body cam bids will come in so that he can present those at the next criminal justice committee meeting, as the request has to go through committees.
“The current plan is to bring something back to criminal justice in April, and they’ll move it to the finance committee, and the finance committee will move it to the county board [in May],” he said. “Then the county board will approve it, and we’ll start the process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.