KANKAKEE — Pastor Ed Kannapel and his Gift of God Street Church have been providing shelter for the homeless for two decades.
The service is for men. But when the weather gets really cold, the pastor makes an exception. In such cases, he will house women and children in the church portion of the building, which is separate from the shelter.
Other places, Kannapel said, provide shelter for women. But little separates them from the men, he said.
“That’s a dangerous situation. Something is going to happen,” the pastor said.
The other problem is that women in the shelter might date men staying there, which could result in conflicts, he said.
Recently, Gift of God placed two advertisements in the newspaper announcing it was raising $300,000 for a women’s shelter. That effort resulted in $1,000 in donations.
Because of the lackluster response, Gift of God changed its plan. Instead of a new shelter, it is renovating a part of its second floor to set up an apartment for a few women and children. The project should be done soon.
“A lot of people want me to put in a women’s shelter, but no one wants to back me on it,” Kannapel said.”We’re going to try the best we can.”
To supervise the female section, the pastor said the church hopes to find a woman, perhaps a retiree, who is “pretty tough” and might need some extra money and possibly room and board.
Kannapel is no stranger to the streets. He was homeless for 17 years after Vietnam, suffering from a drinking problem.
“If I hadn’t gone to Jesus, I would be right out there still staying at a place like this,” the pastor said.
He said he knows just about every trick in the book. One of them involves steel-toed shoes, where a person in the shelter tells the pastor he needs such footwear for a new job. Kannapel tells the requester he will call the employer to get suggestions on the best type of steel-toed shoes, prompting the person to stomp off angry. That’s because the person wants to resell the shoes, not wear them, the pastor said.
Another local group, Fortitude Community Outreach, also provides shelter for the homeless. It rotates between local churches during the colder months. It is expected to open Oct. 1.
Last winter was Fortitude’s first. From January to May, the group served 60 different people, said Dawn Broers, its executive director.
She said her organization is working out which places will take part in the shelter rotation this year. One pulled out because of plumbing issues.
“The vast majority of people at the shelter are male. We serve any age, any gender,” she said.
Kannapel said his shelter tries to spread the word of God among the homeless.
“I preach the Gospel to them. I make sure they take off their hats when they come in,” he said. “Some of these guys never had fathers. They never got mature enough. They’re drinking or on drugs. They might be smart; they might be educated. But they don’t know the basics of living. They don’t have Jesus. Right or wrong, they only do what feels good to them today.”
Kannapel said his shelter promotes a routine for the homeless. They are given chores such as wiping tables and mopping floors.
“It sounds simple, but it works,” the pastor said.
Gift of God performs daily drug and alcohol tests on those staying overnight. They are searched, too, to make sure they’re not carrying such things as guns, knives or crack pipes.
Kannapel said he knows a lot of the homeless “hate my guts.” One time, a bus driver told him about their dislike.
“They talk nasty about you when they ride on the bus to get dinner at the shelter. And after they get dinner, they talk nasty about you on the way back,” the pastor said. “We’re just trying to changes lives and give them some responsibility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!